Ultra-secret negotiations are underway for the fate of Lukoil's global assets - including "Neftochim" Burgas. In this regard, Trump's personal envoys were in our country last week.

Iliyan Vassilev hinted at this on "Facebook".

The decisive talks are being held without Bulgaria - here the reaction of the government and Radev is rather being measured.

Because the stakes are much greater than a refinery - we are talking about the material base of Russian influence in our country and in the region.

If these assets leave the Russian system, this base could collapse.