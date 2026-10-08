Rumen Radev and Marta Kos discussed EU enlargement and the acceleration of Corridor VIII

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos discussed the European integration of the EU candidate countries and the development of transport, energy and digital connectivity in the Balkans. The meeting took place within the framework of Kos' visit to Bulgaria, the government press service announced.

The main focus of the conversation was the process of European Union enlargement and the need for sustainable consolidation of European principles and values in the countries aspiring to membership.

Radev and Kos emphasized that improving connectivity in the Balkans is a strategic priority not only for the countries of the region, but also for the European Commission, which provides financial support for a number of infrastructure projects.

The two highlighted the importance of the accelerated construction of Transport Corridor VIII, which should improve connections between the Black and Adriatic Seas through Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Albania.

The expansion of transport, energy and digital networks, which play a key role in the economic development and integration of Southeast Europe, was also discussed.

The meeting took place on the day Sofia hosts the International Conference on Corridor VIII. VIII, dedicated to accelerating strategic infrastructure projects in the region.