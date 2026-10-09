The Committee adopted the Charter for Cultural Policy

The Committee on Culture and Media heard the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev on current issues and adopted the Charter for Cultural Policy. The agenda of the meeting was approved with 19 votes “for“, and the document on cultural policy received the support of 16 deputies.

In response to a question about the preparation for “Eurovision“, Miloshev announced that the Ministry of Culture is preparing an accompanying program to promote Bulgaria around the world. According to Deputy Minister Marina Vasileva, the draft cultural calendar for 2027 has already been finalized and structured.

Six directions in the cultural calendar

The calendar includes national festivals and events in the performing arts, celebrations of anniversaries and cultural memory, events in museums, galleries and libraries, presentation of Bulgarian culture around the world and international events in Bulgaria and abroad. The sixth direction is related to accompanying events to “Eurovision“.

On the topic of the exchange of Tsar Samuil's mortal remains for cultural artifacts, the minister stated that this is not a commercial transaction, but a “cultural and emotional exchange of relics“. Miloshev pointed out that the memorandum regulates the exchange and contains a confidentiality clause.

Competition for Director of the National Fund „Culture“

The Minister announced that for the first time in the history of the National Fund „Culture“ a competition for executive director is being announced. Stanimir Boyadzhiev specified that the application period will be between 10 and 14 days, and the procedure will be public.

Miloshev also commented on the prepared changes to the Organizational Regulations of the Ministry of Culture. “I suffer greatly that there are not enough people in the Inspectorate, in the National Institute of Cultural Heritage, in the National Center for Cultural Heritage“, he said and pointed out that the efficiency of work is a priority due to the shortage of employees in individual units.

Under the Patronage Law, the minister announced that the Ministry of Culture has received a new bill, prepared at the initiative of an independent organization. A meeting with the submitters may be held as early as next week, and development on the topic is expected by the end of October. However, Miloshev did not commit to a deadline for adopting the changes.

Renovations in Plovdiv and a new charter

The program for folk community centers will be expanded in 2027, and a proposal related to the activities of folklore ensembles is also planned. The ministry is also working on a decision to urgently begin the renovation of the National School of Music and Dance “Dobrin Petkov“ in Plovdiv. In parallel, an opportunity is being sought to initiate the renovation of the Plovdiv Opera House building.

The Cultural Policy Charter was presented by the director of the “Observatory for the Economy of Culture“ Diana Andreeva-Popyordanova. The document brings together 62 problem points and is the result of nearly 15 years of work and 15 consecutive pre-election discussions.

At the end of the meeting, Alexandra Sterkova announced that three meetings had been held in a working group to restore dialogue at the National Academy of Theatre and Film Arts. According to her, the deadline by which the rector, Prof. Miroslav Dachev, has committed to starting to solve the problems expires on October 18.

Sources: bta.bg