Parliament discusses securities and return of 15.1 million euros

The parliament will discuss changes to the Law on Public Offering of Securities and ratification of the agreement with the International Bank for Economic Cooperation. BNR reports that questions to seven ministers are also included in the agenda.

The proposed changes will allow companies to attract capital through a multilateral trading system, without the founders and key shareholders automatically losing control over strategic management. Shares with more voting rights are envisaged, as well as additional guarantees for the protection of minority shareholders.

The National Assembly will also consider an agreement under which Bulgaria must receive back its capital of 15.1 million euros in the International Bank for Economic Cooperation. The term for the recovery of funds is 20 years.

Questions to the Minister of the Interior and Justice

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev will be asked about the documents seized during the police raid on the offices of the “KUB“ group in Varna. The questions are related to the investigation into illegal construction in the Baba Alino area.

Demerdzhiev will also be responsible for the series of bomb threats in public buildings.

Justice Minister Krum Zarkov will be asked about the court proceedings against two Ukrainian former servicemen detained near a military site. Among the topics are also the influence of immunity on the absolute statute of limitations and the counteraction to the bought and manipulated vote.

Healthcare and Infrastructure

The Minister of Health will be responsible for the crematorium project near Harmanli and the danger of closing the intensive care unit in the hospital in Smolyan.

Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov will be asked about the condition of the roads, the lighting in the “Dupnitsa“ tunnel, the landslide in Asparuhovo and the repair of the Vakarel-Panagyurishte road.

The parliamentary control also includes questions to the ministers of foreign affairs, labor and social policy, and environment and water.

Sources: bnrnews.bg