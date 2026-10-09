Road conditions: restrictions, traffic and reports from the traffic police

The road conditions in the country remain complicated by repairs, temporary traffic organization and intensive freight traffic to Turkey. The latest bulletin of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency reports sections with increased attention on the “Trakia“ motorway, including between km 33+850 and km 39+450 in the direction of Burgas, where road markings are being laid.

A speed limit of 100 km/h has been introduced between km 218+000 and km 229+286 in the same direction due to maintenance activities and temporary markings. In the Sliven region, between km 229+286 and km 273+354, cleaning and collection of household waste continues. In the Muhovo region, between km 44+400 and km 46+480, traffic is also being increased due to the safety of the road section.

On October 8, traffic on the I-6 road at km 173 in the Galabets region was temporarily restricted due to the towing of a broken-down TIR, but was later restored. In the temporary organizations, the RIA calls on drivers to observe the signaling and to move with “increased attention and appropriate speed“.

Intensive traffic to Turkey

The most significant load on the borders is at the exit for trucks through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint and the "Lesovo" border checkpoint, reports the Main Directorate of the "Border Police" at the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Traffic at the checkpoints with Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia is normal.

On the border with Romania, crossing is normal, but the ferries at Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich are temporarily not operating due to the low level of the Danube River. Traffic on the Bulgarian-Greek border is normal. Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed through "Rudozem", "Zlatograd", "Makaza" and "Ivaylovgrad", and through "Kulata", "Ilinden" and "Kapitan Petko Voivoda" - and buses and trucks.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

In the mountains, the day starts with sunny weather, but cloudiness will gradually increase. Light precipitation is possible in places in the western and central massifs towards the evening. A moderate west-northwest wind will blow in the higher parts. The expected maximum temperatures are about 18 degrees at 1200 meters and about 15 degrees at 2000 meters, which requires tourists to plan for warmer clothing and changing conditions on longer routes.

Fire and traffic police with the latest data

According to the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“, fire teams have responded to 246 accident reports and have extinguished 173 fires. There were 25 fires with direct material damage, including 15 in residential buildings and four in vehicles. 148 fires without material damage were registered, including 103 in dry grass, forest litter and bushes.

Within the framework of the specialized operation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for traffic control, 17,258 motor vehicles and 21,108 drivers and passengers were checked. 5,257 tickets and 436 acts were drawn up. 27 drivers were found to have driven after drinking alcohol, two after using drugs, and seven refused testing.