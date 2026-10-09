Over 35,500 reports were submitted to 112 within one week

A total of 35,534 regulated calls were registered on the single European emergency number 112 from 7 a.m. on October 2 to 7 a.m. on October 9, 2026, News.bg reports.

Of these, 13,558 signals were directed to the Emergency Medical Care Centers.

Signals for transport accidents were registered - 2,270, fires - 3,647, disasters - 10, breakdowns - 244, domestic and industrial incidents - 10, and 3 signals for dangerous substances.

There were 7,848 signals for crimes against the person and 1,031 for crimes against property.

25 signals were submitted for risky driving and chasing, 276 for lost or distressed people, for illegal migrants/refugees - 9.

5,980 signals were sent to the municipalities for response.

11 aeromedical missions were carried out during the week, during which patients in serious condition were given the opportunity for timely highly specialized treatment.

Among the transported patients are a motorcyclist in serious condition on the road at the beginning of the village of Osenovlag, Svoge municipality, after receiving a signal at 5:36 p.m. on October 2; a man who fell from the floor of a house with a head injury in Konarsko, Yakoruda municipality on October 3; injured in a serious traffic accident on the "Trakia" motorway on October 3, a man who fell from an ATV in the "Plazovets" area, Nessebar municipality on October 5 and a man who was hit by a tree in the forest in the area of the village of Kipilovo, Svoge municipality. Kotel on October 7.

During the period, 11 cross-border calls were processed requiring police, fire and emergency medical assistance for Croatia, the Netherlands, Germany and for domestic violence against a Bulgarian woman in the city of Ghent, Belgium.