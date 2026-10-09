Stankushev about the sunken ship: It was not full of wheat. Karakachanov: He transported weapons

„Someday I want to see campaigns in which there is no black energy and dirt. At the top of the surface there should be concepts, ideas, visionary thinking and a strategic view focused on the distant future.“

This was said on „This Morning“ on bTV by Boyko Stankushev from the Initiative Committee of presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov.

„The deals that will be made at the last minute will be oriented mainly to a transfer of electorate from one political force to another. I wonder how Boyko Borisov will loudly convince in the second round, if he decides to do so, the GERB voters to vote for Yotova, who is not so outspoken Euro-Atlantic compared to Gyurov. This is a mystery to me and I am curious. I expect to see how it will happen“, commented Stankushev.

According to him, at the same time, it is very interesting what will happen along the Radev-Yotova line, because “she has been showing signs for a long time that she is trying to emancipate herself and perhaps has succeeded to one degree or another.“

“I do not think that Iliyana Yotova is in some form of dependence in order to emancipate herself. I think that the relations between Yotova and Radev are collegial. For nine years they were a presidential couple“, commented Krasimir Karakachanov from The initiative committee of presidential candidate Iliana Yotova.

„I suppose that during this time they managed to build partnership relations. There is no need for any sudden movements and scandals“, he added.

Drone attacks in the Black Sea

Regarding the drone strikes on two ships in the Black Sea, Stankushev said that it is obvious that the ship that sank immediately was not full of wheat, because „every schoolboy knows that wheat is lighter than water.“

Krassimir Karakachanov believes that the attack was most likely involving Russian drones.

„First, because one ship was loaded with Ukrainian wheat and was traveling to the Bosphorus. On the other hand, the other ship was not empty. In my opinion, it was full of some armament. There is no way a ship hit by several drones could sink in three minutes if it didn't explode from the inside," Karakachanov believes.

„Look, there are no remains of it. The other ship has been standing on the water for three days, even though it was hit by the same number of drones," he said.

Karakachanov explained that one of the ships sank at a depth of about 1,000 meters. In this area, the Black Sea drops sharply from 100-150 meters to 1,000 meters. Therefore, according to him, it is very difficult to retrieve anything unless it just floats up.

„The other ship, however, is on the water. It can be examined much more seriously and in my opinion, there is no way that some remains will not be found here,“ he believes.

„Here The important thing is that they were hit in our exclusive economic zone, which makes the incidents really very worrying. What the ruling tandem Yotova-Radev should do, and it seems to me that they have not started, as a NATO member state, is to request information from partner services very quickly,“ Stankushev said for his part.

“I am sure that if they ask, at least the Americans will give them such satellite information immediately. This is an area of intense combat operations, everything is being monitored under a microscope“, he added.

“I am sure that President Erdogan knows this information very well and already has it. If Iliana Yotova turns to him, he will give it because he has interests. Erdogan will never be happy if the Black Sea remains Russian“, Stankushev believes.

“You can be sure that there will be something next, because this Putin's offensive, which fell on his birthday, will continue“, Boyko Stankushev is of the opinion

“At the KSNS, the parties on both sides are raising extreme theses. On the one hand, the PP, DB, and MRF explain how the government should immediately say - this is Russia. On the other hand, we have “Vazrazhdane“, which says: “No, Ukraine blew up the ships. We must end all relations with the European power, with NATO and with Ukraine.“ I think that the reasonable position in this situation is precisely the position of both the president and the prime minister. Logically, it seems to me that Russia has an interest in these ships being sunk“, said Krasimir Karakachanov.

„If you look officially, both Russia and Ukraine have denied that they were involved in this case in the Black Sea. There is no official position of either Turkey, Romania, the European Union, or NATO. This means that being „a like Petko with the men“ and stocking up on a pair of pistols naked would be very stupid. Until it is proven who the direct perpetrator is, the position of both the prime minister and the president is more correct than throwing ourselves in one direction or the other“, is Karakachanov's opinion.

He said that something else is also impressive. The two ships are owned by Turkish private companies, and so far Turkish President Recep Erdogan has not made a categorical statement.

„This shows something very simple. Such information cannot be extracted in 15 minutes or two hours. It must be provided and analyzed. You see - Turkey is silent. However, I am convinced that the Bulgarian government, the moment this information becomes clear, will take the appropriate diplomatic measures," believes Krasimir Karakachanov.