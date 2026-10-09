Peevski to Demerdzhiev: At night he thinks about me, not his wife

The leader of the MRF Delyan Peevski rejected Ivan Demerdzhiev's allegations of a connection between the increased bomb threats and the parliamentary hearings on his flights. On the sidelines of the National Assembly, he made ironic remarks to Demerdzhiev, Nova TV reported.

„The only thing I can do for the gentleman is to give him a thermometer. It's obviously because of the temperature or his wife didn't turn him on. At night, instead of thinking about his wife, he thinks about me“, Peevski said.

The reason for his reaction was Demerdzhiev's words during a parliamentary hearing. He reported that hundreds of threatening emails have been sent to courts, universities, kindergartens, airports and other institutions since June.

Demerdzhiev pointed out that reports of planted explosive devices increased at certain periods. According to him, the increase was recorded after his hearing on July 2, when he presented information about five flights to the head of a parliamentary group. He pointed to July 3, 7 and 8 as days with a sharp increase, as well as the periods around his last hearing.

At the same time, Demerdzhiev did not present evidence of a direct connection between the flights and the senders of the threatening messages.

Peevski accused the cabinet of trying to divert attention

Peevski said that the government is worried about his actions and is making accusations against him.

„Let this government sleep a little. I see that they are very worried about me. Every day they come up with nonsense. I am here and I will continue to tell the truth about this entire cabinet. Everything about them - all their corruption and everything they do“, said the leader of the MRF.

He also blamed the government for the high prices and the problems in the country. “I cannot be to blame for the fact that they dropped the prices, that the country is shaking with problems and that they simply cannot govern it. And everyone sees that“, said Peevski.

When asked about possible contacts between representatives of the Ukrainian leadership with Bulgarian institutions and political parties, he replied that he had no information. According to him, these questions should be addressed to the prime minister, who “owes full information about what the government is doing“.