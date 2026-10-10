Weather today, forecast for Saturday, October 10: Warm in the east, rain in the west

The weather on Saturday will differ significantly between the western and eastern halves of the country. In Eastern Bulgaria, it will remain warm, with scattered clouds and until sunny weather. Over the western regions, the cloudiness will be more often significant, and in places it will rain, mostly light.

„During the weekends in Eastern Bulgaria, it will remain warm, with scattered clouds, until sunny weather“, indicates the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. According to the forecast on Saturday, the wind will temporarily weaken, and later it will orient from the east-southeast. Daytime temperatures will decrease, more significantly in Western Bulgaria and less in the eastern regions.

In Sofia, the maximum temperature is expected to reach around 26 degrees, in Plovdiv - around 29 degrees, and along the Black Sea coast in Varna and Burgas - around 26 degrees. On Sunday, the wind will increase in the eastern half of the country, with the forecast predicting temperatures there to decrease less than in the western regions.

Sources: bta.bg