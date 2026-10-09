Kostadin Kostadinov vs. Kirill Budanov: His visit is a threat to Bulgaria

I will send an official letter today to the Office of the Council of Ministers, in which I will ask to be informed of the reason for the visit and what exactly the talks were held with the head of the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kirill Budanov. This was announced on the sidelines of the parliament by the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov, quoted by BTA.

We found out about this visit yesterday, but we had to check our information, he pointed out and added that no one told them anything. And not only us, but also the other political forces, I suspect, added Kostadinov.

„His arrival in Bulgaria coincided almost with the National Security Consultative Council (NSC). "Against the backdrop of the fact that the Council of State Councils was discussing some formulation on how to seek understanding to achieve peace in the Black Sea, and at the same time we are accepting here the right hand of the leader of one of the two warring states, for me it is a manifestation of very serious political hypocrisy," said Kostadin Kostadinov.

According to him, the country's security is once again being threatened.

I understand why Prime Minister Rumen Radev is hiding Kirill Budanov's visit to Bulgaria, because his voters will not like it, Kostadinov commented.

Source: www.bta.bg