Fire is growing near the villa area of Izvorishte

A large fire broke out near the villa area of the Burgas village of Izvorishte. The fire is in close proximity to residential properties and continues to grow, Nova TV reported.

Four fire brigade teams have been sent to the scene, as well as police teams. According to information from BGNES, quoted by NOVA, there are currently no reports of injured people or damage to houses.

The cause of the fire and the size of the affected area have not yet been specified. Firefighting operations are continuing.