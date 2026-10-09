Rumen Radev on the drone attack: There are premises that point to one country, but we have no evidence

Efforts to restore peace in Ukraine deserve our support. The cessation of hostilities is of exceptional interest not only to the warring parties, but to all of us, to the whole of Europe, because we continue to pay an extremely high social and economic price. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev to journalists in Plovdiv.

It is high time to give way to the full potential of diplomacy and to use all channels of communication and dialogue – that's what we're doing right now, he announced.

Radev specified that this meeting was at the guest's request.

So far, I've heard all sorts of hypotheses, many of them based on logical assumptions, but so far I haven't seen a single piece of evidence, the Prime Minister pointed out. According to him, it's not clear whose drones they are.

“I want to congratulate our servicemen for their courage, for their extremely high professionalism, for the fact that they were on board the ship today. They conducted a thorough inspection, specifically to look for remains of drones. None have been found at the moment. All sorts of guesses and hypotheses are possible. There are logical premises that point to one side, but we don't have any evidence to do so categorically“, Rumen Radev also said.