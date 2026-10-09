Krum Zarkov: Yotova currently has no clear opponent

„Elections are elections, nothing is certain. Sociological surveys are not forecasts, but momentary electoral pictures. Yotova currently has no clear opponent. I think she is confidently heading towards victory in these elections”. This was stated in the program „Crossroads” by the BSP leader and co-chairman of the committee that nominated Iliana Yotova - Krum Zarkov.

He has no doubt that the current head of state will fulfill the function of president institutionally and independently. „I have two reasons to say this. One is that she has a political career well back in time and we know her well. The second is the constitutional framework in which the president operates. In the last 30 years, we have not had a case where the president and the government have always been on the same page, even when they were nominated by the same parties,” Zarkov said.

He believes that the convening of the National Security Advisory Council was timely. “I think that President Yotova was quite right and adequate in convening the National Security Advisory Council at the very moment when the minimum necessary information had already been accumulated to make decisions. She did the right thing, and in my opinion, this National Security Advisory Council made sense,” Zarkov commented. He recalled that the decisions of this council are recommendatory, not legally binding.

„In their vast majority, the participants in the Advisory Council united behind the position proposed by the president. Those who did not do so were from both extremes. Some thought it was too pro-Ukrainian, others - not anti-Russian enough. This shows me that they sought a momentary dividend in the context of the presidential campaign, and Yotova took the right balanced position”, believes Zarkov.

According to him, in the Bulgarian political reality there is still no necessary terrain for ideological debate. According to him, the presidential elections are the most political. “We will not be able to make a qualitative change in the things we are dissatisfied with if we do not set a goal, a way in which our society should look after a certain period of time, in which we can share the burdens, as well as the wealth that we create ourselves. These are ideological issues”, commented the BSP leader.

He expects there to be a debate between the first and second rounds.