Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva: The lack of transparency creates a feeling that governance is being carried out in the dark

The lack of timely and clear information from those in power creates doubts and leaves a wide field for different interpretations. This was commented by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva in the program “The Day Live with Nadelina Aneva“.

The political scientist discussed the unannounced visit of the Chief of Staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyrylo Budanov, to Bulgaria and the government's communication policy.

According to her, the lack of transparency is among the sustainable characteristics of the new government.

“If there is something that sustainably marks the new government, it is this smokescreen, a fog in which we are constantly drowning on all issues“, said Burudzhieva.

She also gave examples of other meetings and agreements about which the public does not receive enough information. According to her, such an approach is particularly problematic during a presidential campaign, when ambiguity allows different political forces to present events through their own interpretations.

According to Burudzhieva, communication difficulties cannot be overcome solely by appointing a government spokesperson. According to her, the main problem is the lack of unified messages from representatives of the ruling party.

“If parliamentarians say one thing, ministers say another, and Radev - a third. That is the problem“, she commented.

The political scientist also raised the issue of the responsibility of officials when contradictions arise between public statements and subsequent information. According to her, the ambiguity surrounding official communication undermines trust and increases doubts about the actions of the ruling party.

“The big problem at the moment is related to Iliana Yotova's campaign, because no matter what she does, she will be attacked. If she convenes the CSNS, she will be attacked for not having any benefit from this work and for not being able to effectively fulfill this mediatory function. If she does not convene it, questions will be asked as to why she did not convene it?“, commented Burudzhieva.

According to her, political forces use such situations for election purposes, instead of seeking agreement on important issues for the country.

Burudzhieva also commented on the statement of the Minister of Defense about the condition of the Bulgarian ship affected in an incident for which there are contradictory versions. According to her, it is necessary for experts to first establish the facts before politicians draw categorical conclusions.

She noted that at the international level, different positions often boil down to the opposition between pro-European politicians and those defined as close to Vladimir Putin. According to her, the internal political debate is also being used to evade responsibility for specific decisions.

The conversation also touched on the behavior of GERB leader Boyko Borisov, who appeared with officials after the meeting of the Constitutional Council, while representatives of the opposition parties that did not sign the statement were not present.

“For me, it would be a rather absurd situation for Borisov to publicly declare his support for Yotova“, she commented in the context of the events.

According to the political scientist, the GERB leader is currently focused on the local elections and strengthening his party.

According to the associate professor, the presence of former GERB cadres in Iliana Yotova's initiative committee creates difficulties for the party structure and makes Borisov's public support for the president even less likely.