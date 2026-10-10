Sofia Marathon closes streets and changes transportation

The Sofia Marathon closes streets and boulevards in the capital, and the routes of dozens of public transport vehicles have been changed. Today's restrictions are related to the 5 and 10 kilometer runs in the central part of Sofia.

The movement along the participants' routes will be stopped from 7:00 to 13:00. Changes have been introduced to most public transport lines, including the relocation of stops, which may extend the journey through the affected areas.

The biggest restrictions are tomorrow

More serious changes are planned tomorrow, when from 7:00 to 15:30 traffic will be prohibited in a large area from the National Art Gallery to “Todor Alexandrov“ Boulevard, through the “Lyulin“ neighborhood and “Dr. Petar Dertliev“ Boulevard, and then back to the center of Sofia.

Due to the passage of the runners, both central streets and main road connections to the western neighborhoods will be affected. Public transport will operate on changed routes, with stops on most lines temporarily shifted.

Sources: bnrnews.bg