Rusinova: A completely new road law is needed

A completely new Road Traffic Act, stronger control and a serious improvement of the infrastructure are needed to limit serious accidents in Bulgaria. This was stated by the director of the European Center for Transport Policies Diana Rusinova in an interview with News.bg.

She warned that if the state does not start solving the accumulated problems, public tension could escalate into self-defense. “We will reach a point where citizens will start looking for self-defense and a Texas massacre“, said Rusinova.

The inspections for the guardrails must end with expert conclusions

According to Rusinova, there are suspicions in society about irregularities regarding the guardrails, but she cannot claim that abuses have been committed before the investigative bodies have issued their verdict. According to her, the inspections are mainly related to the companies that have installed restrictive systems over the past 20 years.

Rusinova defines the choice between concrete fences and classic metal guardrails as an expert, not a political, issue. She points out that the regulatory framework allows for the installation of concrete systems, but the technical specification of the “Road Infrastructure” Agency requires that the median strip be at least 50 centimeters wide and that there be additional distances, which, in her opinion, can hardly be observed when building roads in our country.

“The guardrail is a tool that, if someone makes a mistake, should hold them back so that a very serious accident does not occur“, she said.

The road, speed and the car are part of one problem

Rusinova emphasizes that the guardrails cannot be cited as the sole cause of serious accidents. Among other factors, she lists speed, traffic, heavy goods vehicles, the condition of the tires, the road surface and the way of overtaking.

As an example, she points to a 25-kilometer section of the “Hemus“ highway. According to her, before the repair, there were five or six minor accidents every time it rained, and after the improvement of the pavement, there was no accident recorded. Rusinova links the change to the improved skid resistance and adhesion of the asphalt.

For the "Trakia" highway, she states that the unrepaired sections are in poor condition. When measured in the Ihtiman region, the old asphalt showed better characteristics than some old patches, and after the repair, the indicators improved.

Proposal for a law in three parts

Rusinova believes that the current law is too burdensome, frequently changed and morally outdated. She recalls an idea from 10-11 years ago to divide it into three separate laws or parts: on the behavior of drivers, on cars and the condition of the car fleet, and on the administrative-punitive activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to her, the new regulation should be clear and understandable, define the responsibilities of drivers and the state as the owner of the road, and have a preventive, not just punitive nature. “The problem is not only with the law and it is not only in the fines. On the contrary, everything must change“, said Rusinova.

She claims that there has been a 14% increase in victims of accidents during the year, after her organization had predicted an increase the previous year. According to her, there are currently no contracts concluded for the maintenance of the restrictive systems on the roads.

As immediate measures, Rusinova points to the strengthening of control and the improvement of the infrastructure. According to her, investments in safe roads should be seen as an expense that is returned through saved human lives.

Sources: news.bg