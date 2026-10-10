Borisov criticizes the lifted ban on fuel exports

Boyko Borisov criticized the lifting of the temporary ban on the export of petroleum products from Bulgaria. The GERB leader said that the decision will benefit certain traders at the expense of consumers and businesses.

On September 23, 2026, the National Assembly lifted the temporary ban on exports and intra-community supplies of petroleum products, mainly diesel and aviation fuel, to other European Union countries. The decision was introduced in October 2025, and the draft for its repeal was submitted by the Council of Ministers.

In a post on social networks, Borisov said that he had warned about the consequences of the exemption of the export of naphtha. „Then I warned publicly that the liberalization of oil exports was a gross mistake that would bring huge profits to certain traders at the expense of consumers“, he wrote.

According to him, the decision could affect Bulgarian farmers, transporters, businesses and entrepreneurs. „While other countries are doing everything possible to provide fuel for their own economies, we are allowing them to leave the country“, Borisov said.

Borisov linked the issue to diesel supplies

As a reason for his position, the GERB leader cited a statement by US President Donald Trump after a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump said that Russia would immediately deliver over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel to the US and world markets, another 500,000 tons in November and 1,000,000 tons immediately after. The information was confirmed by the Associated Press.

Borisov put these quantities in the context of the national fuel policy and asked who was interested in the export. “Certainly not Bulgarian producers and consumers“, he wrote.

At the end of his publication, the GERB leader said: “The state should protect the national interest, not fill the accounts of a few people.“

Sources: focus-news.net, apnews.com, bta.bg