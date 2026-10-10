242 polling stations abroad will vote with machines on October 25

A total of 242 polling stations abroad will vote with machines in the presidential elections on October 25, 2026. The decision is up to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Two devices will be provided in 38 of the polling stations. Thus, the total number of machines that will be sent abroad will reach 280.

Over 600 polling stations in 60 countries

Over 600 polling stations in 60 countries will be opened for voting outside Bulgaria. Machine voting will be organized only in the sections included in the CEC decision.

In the remaining sections, voters will vote according to the established procedure for voting abroad. The commission's decision concerns the elections for president and vice president of the republic, scheduled for October 25.

The number and distribution of machines were determined by a CEC decision of October 9. It lists 242 sections with machine voting, with two devices provided for in 38 of them.

Sources: bnrnews.bg