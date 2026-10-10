Tsvetelina Penkova: I do not expect a shortage of electricity in Bulgaria during the winter months

„Bulgaria has a stable energy system, as a large part of our electricity is locally produced – nuclear power plants, coal-fired power plants and renewable sources, combined with storage systems. I do not expect us to have a shortage and I do not see any reason for electricity bills to increase in the coming months in our country.“ This was stated by the MEP from the Bulgarian Socialist Party and the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament Tsvetelina Penkova in the program „Predi visi“ on the Bulgarian National Radio on the energy saving measures being discussed by the European Commission.

Penkova stressed that the topic of more efficient use of energy is not new. She recalled that back in 2022, after the start of the war in Ukraine and the subsequent energy crisis, the European Union had taken action to reduce consumption and dependence on imported energy resources. According to her, at this stage the measures being discussed remain advisable, as the European Commission has not yet presented its specific proposals.

The MEP pointed out that Bulgaria is among the better prepared countries thanks to the measures taken in recent years. These include the diversification of supplies through the interconnector with Greece and the agreed quantities of natural gas from Azerbaijan, as well as the commissioning of significant electricity storage capacities.

„I am not worried about our region and Bulgaria, because after the initial shocks four years ago, many measures were taken in this direction“, said Penkova. According to her, the calls for savings are mainly aimed at countries with greater dependence on natural gas, where low levels of gas storage occupancy can lead to serious difficulties in winter.

With regard to households, Penkova stressed that the goal of European policies is not to limit normal consumption, but to use energy more efficiently. She recalled her work on the European Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings, which provides for investments in renovation, modernization and more efficient heating and cooling systems. “This is in the direction of protecting householdsby not imposing a reduction in what they consume, but using it more efficiently“, Penkova explained.

The MEP also drew attention to the energy-intensive industry, which, in her words, will remain excluded from a large part of the energy saving requirements due to the specifics of their production. “These enterprises are key to our industrial base and will be identified as strategic for the European economy“, Penkova emphasized.

According to her, among the options being discussed at the European level are temporary fuel price caps, but there are no final decisions yet. “Thesetalks are being held in parallel with the ministries of energy and economy in each member state. Such decisions are never taken unilaterally by Brussels, but only after discussions and agreement in the national authorities“, said Tsvetelina Penkova.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu