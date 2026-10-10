Ivan Angelov: Peace talks for Ukraine can start from Bulgaria

The lasting peace talks in Ukraine can start from Bulgaria. This was stated by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Ivan Angelov on the air of NOVA.

According to him, the visit of Kirill Budanov to Sofia is a diplomatic sign. The meeting between the Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian President and Prime Minister Rumen Radev was held on October 8 at the request of the Ukrainian side and under enhanced security measures. The main topic was the possibilities for establishing lasting peace in Ukraine.

“I don't want to rush into extreme statements, but it is a fact that this meeting was held at the request of the Ukrainian side and the main topic of the conversation was peace“, said Angelov.

According to the published information, Kirill Budanov presented the views of the Ukrainian side on the possibilities for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. No specific agreements, a decision to host negotiations or deadlines for their commencement were announced. Angelov, however, admitted that Bulgaria could play a key role and that future talks between Kiev and Moscow could be launched from Sofia.

Angelov called for a diplomatic solution

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament said that the war should be ended diplomatically, and the arguments of both sides should be taken into account at the negotiating table.

“I don't know how exhausted Russia is, how exhausted Ukraine is, but Europe is also exhausted by this war“, said Ivan Angelov.

He pointed out that the conflict is affecting the prices of energy and fuel, and the consequences are also being transferred to other goods. According to him, the war is also increasing tensions between the countries.

His statement comes against the backdrop of the meeting between Rumen Radev and Kirill Budanov, confirmed by the Council of Ministers. Government information indicates that the conversation was held confidentially for security reasons, and the Ukrainian representative outlined his country's views on achieving peace in Ukraine.

Comment on the hit ships

Angelov also commented on the incident with the two merchant ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. He stated that at the moment there is no evidence of the origin of the drones, as no debris or other traces have been found.

“Both Ukraine and Russia denied that the drones were theirs. We have no evidence, no debris, no traces“, said the MP. According to official data, the Bulgarian authorities conducted a rescue operation after the attacks.

Sources: nova.bg, eurocom.bg, novini.bg