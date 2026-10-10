Yotova: There is no strong country without agricultural producers

President Iliyana Yotova said that there is no strong country without agricultural producers. She opened the first regional agricultural exhibition “Gifts of Thrace“, which is held near the Arapovo Monastery “St. Nedelya“ near Asenovgrad.

More than 40 producers from the 18 municipalities in the Plovdiv region participate in the exhibition. They present local foods, homemade specialties and handicrafts. The program also includes culinary demonstrations, tastings and outdoor workshops.

“Without you, there is no country and a strong Bulgaria. Difficult issues are resolved when food security is guaranteed. In order for Bulgaria to be strong, it must be secured, and quality food must be available on the table of every Bulgarian“, said Yotova.

The President linked agriculture to the historical connection of Bulgarians with the land and emphasized that the exhibition is a sign of gratitude to the work of producers. According to her, the Bulgarian countryside must be preserved through consistent state policy.

Call for support for villages and agriculture

Yotova called for a national program to save small settlements. She stated that the state must be a protector and rejected the understanding that the market itself will solve the problems of villages.

“Enough with the policy that said that the market will sort everything out“, said the President. She added that the European Union member states are facing a new financial period and Bulgaria must have a firm position to preserve agricultural programs.

“This battle will be difficult, because it seems that today weapons are becoming more important than our food. We cannot allow this“, said Yotova. The exhibition “Gifts of Thrace“ lasts two days and is held with the assistance of the Plovdiv Regional Administration.

Sources: bgonair.bg, bnrnews.bg, novini.bg