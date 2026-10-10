Marieta Nikolaeva leaves NOVA after over 11 years

Investigative journalist Marieta Nikolaeva is leaving NOVA after more than 11 years of work on television. She announced her decision with a post on Facebook and described it as the “most difficult and late decision“, which at the same time was also made easier.

“I don't know if I'm parting ways with my great love - journalism, but our paths with Nova TV are definitely parting ways”, Nikolaeva wrote. She did not indicate what her next professional commitment will be.

Criticism of the news team

In her post, the journalist states that she retains her respect for her colleagues and for the television to which she has dedicated over 11 years. At the same time, she criticizes the personnel policy in the news team.

“Valued journalists are no longer necessary“, writes Nikolaeva. According to her, her colleagues have left the newsroom to make way for “extremely compromising “our people““. She also raises the question of whether moral and ethical qualities, intellect, literacy and motivation should not be sought when selecting journalists.

Nikolaeva thanks for the trust in her work and states: “I did clean and quality journalism. I never compromised with my morality, principles and the rules of journalism.“

Professional path

Marieta Nikolaeva has over 24 years of experience in criminal and investigative journalism. She joined NOVA in 2002, and from 2010 to August 2022 she worked at bTV. On September 1, 2022, she returned to NOVA.

Over the years, Nikolaeva has worked on criminal topics and journalistic investigations. She has been nominated for the international television award “Emmy“ and is the winner of the “Golden Pen“ award for contribution to Bulgarian journalism.

In her public message, the journalist does not specify whether she will continue working in another media or temporarily retire from the profession.

Sources: dnes.dir.bg, darik.bg