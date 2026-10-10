Gadzhev: NATO should have discussed the strikes in the Black Sea

Bulgaria should have initiated consultations in NATO this week due to the strikes on merchant ships in the Black Sea. This was stated by GERB-SDF MP and member of the parliamentary defense committee Hristo Gadzhev.

„What I think should have been done is to initiate consultations in NATO this week. This week there should have been talks with the Romanians and the Turks to strengthen early warning and surveillance measures in the Black Sea“, Gadzhev told NOVA NEWS.

According to him, a stronger presence of allied ships for security and surveillance is also necessary. Gadzhev pointed out that Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey already have a mine countermeasures naval group, created to enhance security and protect trade flows.

He said that the use of more early warning means, including aviation capabilities, could help ensure freedom of navigation. According to Gadzhev, the presence of NATO ships would reduce the risk of new attacks, as neither the Ukrainian nor the Russian side would risk sending drones to the area.

The origin of the attacks remains under investigation

The incidents occurred on October 6 in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone. One merchant ship sank, while another was damaged and caught fire on board. The rescue operation involved teams from the Navy and Air Force.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed Russia for the attacks, but Bulgarian authorities have not officially identified a perpetrator. It is necessary to find the remains of the means used or to assume responsibility, said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov at the time.

Gajev also criticized the decision not to immediately conduct a deep-sea survey of the sunken ship. According to him, such an inspection could provide data on the cause of the sinking and the weapons used.

The National Security Council did not recommend triggering Article 4

After the incidents, President Iliana Yotova convened the National Security Advisory Council. The Council insisted on verifying the origin of the drones and defined the strikes on the ships as a gross violation of international law.

The National Security Council supported urgent consultations with Romania and Turkey on joint actions and to ensure the safety of shipping. It was also agreed that Bulgaria should use its capabilities as a member of NATO and the European Union, including to strengthen air and maritime surveillance.

However, Yotova stated that triggering consultations under Article 4 of the NATO Treaty at this stage would be unproductive. According to her, such incidents are discussed within the framework of the North Atlantic Council and this would not lead to new measures.

Sources: nova.bg, bnrnews.bg, investor.bg