The presidential candidate nominated by “Vazrazhdane”, with his political position demanded the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

He recalled that a month ago the parliamentary group of “Vazrazhdane” submitted a law to lift sanctions against the import of oil and gas from Russia. Then Rumen Radev personally came to parliament to reject this bill, arguing that the US would impose sanctions on us.

Last night, the presidents of two of the great powers, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, agreed to lift sanctions on the export of diesel fuel from Russia. Now the US will gain millions from what we proposed to happen a month ago. The bad thing, however, is that Bulgaria will continue not to import oil derivatives from Russia, because the US sanctions were lifted, but the European ones remained. And the position of Radev, Yotova and Gyurov on the issue is known - complete submission to Brussels.

Not for the first time, “Vazrazhdane” is ahead of events. Trump and the US are showing us how the only thing we should care about is the national interest. They protect and defend it with all their might and means, just as Bulgaria can do.

If you want this too, you have the opportunity to do it - with a different choice for number 11 in the upcoming elections!