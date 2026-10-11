Kalin Stoyanov: Ministry of Interior is paralyzed, victims are growing

MP from the DPS Kalin Stoyanov criticized the leadership of the Ministry of Interior for the increasing number of victims in serious road accidents. He stated that prevention and control on the roads are insufficient, and coordination between institutions is broken.

„The Ministry of Interior is currently completely paralyzed. Prevention on the road has been reduced to a minimum, control on critical roads is insufficient, and coordination between institutions is seriously broken“, Stoyanov said.

According to him, in the first 10 days of October, 19 people died in serious accidents. Stoyanov linked the number of victims to the lack of effective measures and accused the political leadership of the Ministry of Interior of putting public messages above real actions for traffic safety.

He pointed out that since the beginning of 2026, 388 people have died in serious traffic accidents. For the same period in 2025, according to the data he presented, the number of victims was 335, or 53 fewer.

The Ministry of Interior reports the same number of deaths, but there is a difference in the comparison

The latest published bulletin of the Ministry of Interior confirms the number of 388 deaths since the beginning of 2026. The document states that by the end of October 9, 19 deaths had been registered since the beginning of the month. For the same period in 2025, however, the Ministry of Interior reported 336 deaths, which means a difference of 52 people, not 53. The institution specifies that the data is dynamic and may change when updating information on accidents and victims.

Stoyanov also criticized Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev. He called on the ministry's leadership to take responsibility for the situation on the roads.

“The Ministry of Interior is not a stage for political theater, it bears direct responsibility for human lives“, the MP added.

The claims about the ministry's paralyzed work and the reasons for the increase in victims are a political assessment by Kalin Stoyanov. What is confirmed by official statistics is that as of the end of October 9, the number of deaths in serious accidents in 2026 is 388.

Sources: focus-news.net