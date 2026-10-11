Week in Review: Drones hit two merchant ships in Bulgarian zone

Drones have hit two merchant ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, near the northern coast. This is the first such case since the start of the war in Ukraine, in which hostilities have reached Bulgaria's maritime economic zone.

Bulgaria has not said who was behind the attacks until the investigation is complete. Both Kiev and Moscow deny carrying out the strikes. No final version of the origin of the drones has been announced.

The National Security Advisory Council under the President has condemned the attacks. In its conclusions, the council accepts that “there is no immediate threat to our national security“. The authorities have informed European partners, but have not requested consultations on the NATO treaty.

The government's position has drawn criticism from the opposition. Meanwhile, shipping security, the possible consequences for supplies and the impact on prices have become central themes in public reactions after the incidents.

Confidential meeting in Sofia

On October 8, Prime Minister Rumen Radev met in Sofia with Kirill Budanov, Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian President. The visit was organized at Budanov's request and was held in complete confidentiality due to security measures, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency reported.

During the conversation, Budanov presented the Ukrainian side's views on the possibilities for achieving a peaceful resolution to the war. According to Radev, the meeting was part of diplomatic efforts for a peaceful outcome, and its publicity came after its conclusion.

The attacks on the ships and the subsequent meeting put Bulgaria in close proximity to two of the most sensitive lines of the conflict - the security of commercial shipping and diplomatic talks to end the war. The next step in the case of the ships remains the identification of the perpetrator, which the Bulgarian authorities link to the completion of the investigation.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bta.bg