Boyko Borisov proposed 9% VAT on fuels and halt to diesel exports

GERB leader Boyko Borisov proposed halting the export of diesel fuel, increasing stocks in the state reserve and temporarily reducing the VAT on fuels from 20 to 9 percent. He made the proposals during a visit to Silistra amid warnings of a possible diesel shortage in the coming months.

According to Borisov, Bulgaria has the capacity to produce larger quantities of fuels, but part of the production is exported instead of being directed to the domestic market. “Stop exporting naphtha, store it in the state reserve, produce more“, he urged.

According to him, he received a response from the refinery that the production capacities can be loaded additionally. Borisov raised the question of why prices at gas stations continue to increase if the country has the ability to produce more fuel.

The GERB leader said that reducing VAT to 9 percent could reduce the prices of mass fuels by about 40 euro cents per liter. This is Borisov's assessment of the effect of the proposed measure, not an announced decision by the government. He pointed out that such a step could be taken after notifying the European Commission, giving an example of the temporary tax breaks for the restaurant sector during the pandemic.

Criticism of financial policy

During his visit to Silistra, Borisov also criticized the state's financial management. According to him, Bulgaria is entering a dangerous debt spiral that will limit the capabilities of subsequent governments due to the need to service accumulated debts.

„Bulgarians are getting poorer every day. They are draining their money through fuel, inflation and everything else“, said Boyko Borisov.

He called on the government to reduce spending and direct more funds to citizens. Borisov also criticized the travel of government officials on government planes.

Questions about the sunken ship

In his speech, the GERB leader also commented on security in the Black Sea. He criticized the work of the special services and the lack of sufficient information about the sunken ship, which was attacked with drones.

Borisov insisted that the institutions provide clearer answers, including about the vessel's stay in Istanbul before the incident. He raised questions on the topic without publicly presenting additional evidence to the allegations made.

Sources: dunavmost.com, novini.bg, taralej.bg