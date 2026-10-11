Angel Naydenov: Russia is behind the attacks on two ships

Russia is behind the attacks on the two ships in the Black Sea. Article 4 provides for consultations between allies when one of the member states believes that its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened. This opinion was expressed to the Bulgarian National Radio by former Minister of Defense Angel Naydenov. He referred to the analysis of the routes and cargo of the vessels.

„It makes no sense for Ukraine to attack ships that support its grain exports, which are one of the main sources of revenue for the Ukrainian budget“, said Naydenov. According to him, Kiev has no interest in creating a risk for shipping and giving foreign companies reasons to abandon flights to Ukrainian or Romanian ports.

Naydenov also pointed out that Prime Minister Rumen Radev has also accepted as a logical version that the drones are Russian. However, this remains an assertion, since the origin of the drones has not been confirmed by discovered remains.

The origin of the drones has not yet been established

The attacks were carried out against two ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. One vessel sank, and the other was damaged. Transport Minister Georgi Peev told the Bulgarian National Radio that as of October 8, no remains of drones had been found that would allow the country of origin to be established. He added that the second ship will probably also sink and that it was carrying wheat.

At the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council, no clear evidence was presented about the origin of the drones. This was also stated in the reactions of the political forces after the meeting.

Naydenov: Surveillance and protection from drones are needed

In his comment to the National Security Advisory Council, Naydenov stated that the opinion after the meeting includes measures to strengthen surveillance, intelligence and counterattacks. Among them, he pointed out the possibility of NATO allies contributing additional funds, as well as strengthening the coast guard and anti-drone systems.

“There is a sufficient set of planned actions that must be taken, including at the international level“, said the former defense minister.

According to him, the activation of Article 4 of the NATO Treaty cannot be based solely on assumptions. “There must be some evidence and specification of responsibility and the state in respect of which any measures or actions should be taken“, said Naydenov.

Article 4 provides for consultations between allies when any of the member states believes that its territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

Sources: bnrnews.bg