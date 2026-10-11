Over 300 women participated in a national meeting of the MRF in Kardzhali

Over 300 women from Bulgaria and Turkey participated in a national meeting of the women's clubs of the MRF in Kardzhali. The forum was held under the motto “Faith and Family. The Power of Women“ and was dedicated to the role of women in politics, sharing of experience and regional initiatives.

The meeting began with a welcome address by the chairman of the MRF, Delyan Peevski. “I want you to be more and more and your voice to be heard more loudly and clearly when the future of our country is being decided“, he said.

Over 250 initiatives in 18 months

During the forum, it was reported that in the 18 months since the start of the “Faith and Family“ campaign, more than 250 initiatives have been implemented. Over 60,000 people in more than 70 settlements in the country have participated in them.

The participants discussed the events held at the regional level and shared their experience of working in local structures. The meeting was attended by representatives of the parliament, the European Parliament, local authorities and the diplomatic corps.

Call for a Women's Council

The National Meeting has addressed a call for the establishment of a Women's Council to the Chairman of the MRF. The participants also indicated that caring for the family, children and young people should be the basis of the legislative initiatives of the parliamentary group of the party.

The forum was hosted by the Mayor of Kardzhali and Deputy Chairman of the MRF, Erol Mumun. The organization was entrusted to the Deputy Chairwoman of the MRF Iskra Mihaylova and the MP Atidje Alieva-Veli.

Among the participants were the Deputy Chairwomen of the MRF Nida Ahmedov, Khalil Letifov and Ayten Sabri, the MEPs Elena Yoncheva and Taner Kabilov, MPs, mayors of municipalities and regional leaders of the party.

Sources: novini.bg