A car caught fire on the E-79 between Mezdra and Botevgrad

A car caught fire on the E-79 road between Mezdra and Botevgrad, with the incident blocking traffic in both directions. The fire broke out in the afternoon in the area of the landslide, where repairs are currently being carried out.

The car remained in the road lane, and an ambulance arrived at the scene. There is currently no information about the driver's condition, bTV reports.

Police teams are regulating traffic in both directions. According to eyewitnesses, a large traffic jam has already formed in the area. Additional information about the causes of the fire and the subsequent actions taken has not been reported.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg