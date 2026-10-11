Radostin Vassilev wants the state to buy Lukoil

The presidential candidate from the MECH party Radostin Vassilev said that Bulgaria should acquire the “Lukoil“ refinery, specifying that it is a purchase, not a nationalization. According to him, the state has the necessary resources, but they are being distributed incorrectly.

“Bulgaria should acquire the “Lukoil“ refinery, so that it becomes Bulgarian“, said Vassilev on the “120 minutes“ program on bTV.

Vassilev called for the return of Russian oil and gas

The MECH candidate said that the party does not support anti-Russian measures when they deal a direct economic blow to Bulgaria. He called for talks in the European Union on a derogation and allowing trade in Russian oil and gas in Europe.

„We need to talk in the European Union about a derogation and allowing trade in Russian oil for the whole of Europe. Russian gas for the whole of Europe. Let's go back to how it was before the war started“, said Radostin Vassilev.

According to him, such an approach would have a positive effect on prices and Bulgarian citizens. Vassilev rejected the argument that this position contradicts European solidarity and asked whether Bulgaria should suffer greater losses in defense of foreign interests.

He pointed out that in his opinion, there is a resource for the purchase of the refinery, but it is being directed to other expenses. “They have one and a half billion for the administration, for coffee and for cars, they do not have it to acquire the refinery“, said the presidential candidate.

Criticism of sanctions and EU policy

Vassilev said that Europe should reconsider the sanctions against Russia and defend its own economic interests more resolutely. He criticized the policies of sanctions, derogations and the green transition, which in his opinion have caused damage to the Bulgarian economy.

The MECH candidate called on European leaders to seek a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, instead of encouraging the continuation of the conflict. He also said that the party is not for leaving the European Union and NATO, but for “political backbone and dignity“.

Vassilev also commented on the international situation, stating that the power of states is increasingly being imposed in the world. Regarding the actions of US President Donald Trump, he said: “You understand that the right of might, not the power of law, is currently raging in the world“.

Manov expects an impact on prices

Vice-presidential candidate Krasimir Manov, whose professional expertise is in the field of energy, also participated in the conversation. He stated that possible agreements between the US and Russia for the supply of Russian diesel could put pressure on prices on world markets.

“In any case, they will feel it first in the United States, because the prices there are very high. But these are the realities of world geopolitics“, said Manov.

Vassilev identified Rosen Plevneliev as the president who had least satisfied him in terms of behavior and expertise. He also commented on Rumen Radev's administration, stating that Radev had gained significant public support, but according to him, he subsequently failed to meet the expectations of some of the citizens who supported him.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg