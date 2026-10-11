Angel Naydenov: It is not logical for Ukraine to attack ships that support its exports

Russia may be behind the attacks on two ships in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. This was stated by former Minister of Defense Angel Naydenov to bTV, specifying that he was speaking of a personal assumption, not an established fact.

“This is just my assumption“, said Naydenov. He linked his thesis to the routes of the vessels and the area in which ships to and from Ukrainian ports usually pass, including for the transport of grain.

According to him, it is not logical for Ukraine to attack ships that support the export of its agricultural products. Naydenov pointed out that this export is among the main sources of revenue for the Ukrainian budget. According to him, such strikes could also lead to the refusal of shipping companies to sail to Ukrainian ports due to the increased risks and insurance costs.

An official conclusion may come after evidence

The Bulgarian authorities have not publicly indicated who is behind the attacks. The search for the remains of the drones related to the incidents continues.

Naydenov explained that the state must have evidence before accusing another country. “There must be some evidence, there must be an investigation“, he said.

According to the former minister, such a conclusion could have diplomatic and political consequences, as well as lead to a search for legal responsibility. Among the possible directions of the investigation, he indicated the analysis of physical evidence, intelligence satellite data and information from the surveillance of neighboring countries.

Naydenov also said that Bulgaria is participating in a NATO project, under which it receives intelligence data in real time. He gave as an example the investigation into the downing of the Malaysian passenger plane in 2014, in which it was established that the missile was launched by the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Russian armed forces.

What did he say about the meeting with the president

Naydenov also commented on the allegations that during the meeting of the National Security Advisory Council under President Iliana Yotova, the services had pointed to Russia as the author of the attacks.

He stated that he had not heard any participant in the meeting refer to categorical data proving this. According to him, it was rather a belief expressed about who was behind the attacks, without officially naming the country responsible.

Regarding the possible activation of Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, Naydenov pointed out that consultations and information exchange with allies are part of the risk assessment and discussion of subsequent actions. He specified that these actions are not necessarily military.

Naydenov emphasized that his statement was made in a personal capacity, and not as a member of the management of the state arms company “Kintex“.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg