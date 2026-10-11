Two fires near Dimitrovgrad: 400 animals saved

Two fires broke out in about an hour on the territory of the Dimitrovgrad municipality. All fire brigade teams were on site to control the fire.

One fire broke out near the town of Merichleri, near a farm. The fire was quickly controlled, saving about 400 animals, nearly 2,000 bales of straw and two buildings. The data was reported by the mayor of Dimitrovgrad Ivo Dimov.

The second fire broke out near the “Iztok“ neighborhood in Dimitrovgrad. Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to 10 houses and a morgue. The strong wind made their work difficult.

At the time of publication, no data was provided on injured people or the causes of the two fires.

Sources: bntnews.bg