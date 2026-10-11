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A car caught fire near a school in Plovdiv

A car caught fire near a school in Plovdiv

The flames engulfed the front of a parked car on St. Naum Street. No one was injured, and the cause was most likely a technical malfunction

Oct 11, 2026 21:51 56

A car caught fire near a school in Plovdiv - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

A car caught fire near the “Aleko Konstantinov“ primary school in Plovdiv. The incident occurred on “St. Naum“ street, where the parked car was engulfed in flames in its front part.

Due to the high temperature, the car's tires burst, causing loud bangs. According to NOVA, the fire did not spread to other parked cars and no people were injured.

A team from the First District Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ – Plovdiv arrived at the scene. Firefighters extinguished the fire.

According to initial data, the most likely cause of the incident is a technical malfunction. There is no evidence of deliberate arson or of any arrests.

Sources: nova.bg


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