Road conditions: new regime on Topli Dol and traffic to Turkey

A new traffic organization has been introduced through the “Topli Dol“ tunnel on the “Hemus“ motorway. All vehicles are passing two-way through the pipe to Varna, while the major repair of the pipe to Sofia continues. The speed is limited to 50 km/h, and the emergency lane is not used for traffic.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency indicates that there is no bypass route around the tunnel. “Drivers should allow more time for travel and comply with the introduced restrictions“, warns the RIA. It is expected that traffic will be temporarily restored in both pipes around December 18, and after around January 11, 2027, the restriction in the pipe to Sofia will be reintroduced. The deadline for the repair is April 2027.

Restrictions and repairs on main roads

Among the restrictions in force on the motorways is this one on “Thrace“ between the 218th and 229th kilometers in the direction of Burgas, where the speed is limited to 100 km/h due to preventive maintenance and temporary markings. On “Hemus“ Between the 1st and 8th kilometer in the direction of Varna, traffic is with increased caution and limited to 90 km/h, and vehicles over 12 tons are moving only in the emergency lane.

Repair works continue on the third-class network. On road III-539 between Sredets and Rusokastro, traffic is limited to 50 km/h outside populated areas and to 40 km/h in populated areas. On road III-868 between Rudozem and Smolyan, traffic is allowed in one lane in stages, and on road III-863 between Sokolovtsi, Momchilovtsi and Slaveyno, it is carried out in two directions in one lane.

Borders and ferries on the Danube

The Main Directorate of the “Border Police“ reports normal traffic at the points with Romania, Greece, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia. The ferry connections Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain suspended due to the low level of the Danube.

The most significant load is at the exit for trucks through the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“. Passenger cars and minibuses up to 3.5 tons are allowed through “Rudozem“, “Zlatograd“, “Makaza“ and “Ivaylovgrad“. Buses and trucks pass through “Kulata“, “Ilinden“ and “Captain Petko Voivoda“.

Data from the Traffic Police, Fire Department and Mountain Services

According to data from the Ministry of Interior, on October 8, 18 road accidents with injuries and deaths were registered. Five people died and 24 were injured. Since the beginning of October, there have been 175 serious accidents, 17 victims and 217 injured. Since the beginning of the year, 5,340 such accidents have been reported, 386 deaths and 6,618 injuries.

The General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ reports 197 accident reports in one day. 157 fires have been extinguished, 16 of them with direct material damage. One person was injured and fire crews carried out 30 rescue and relief operations, including four at accidents.

In the mountains, partly cloudy skies, afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected. Higher elevations may be windier and the weather may deteriorate more quickly. The latest regional observations by the Mountain Rescue Service are from October 1, with no new published information on the avalanche situation.