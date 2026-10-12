Sofia hosts forum on European and Black Sea security

Sofia is hosting an international conference dedicated to European security and the strategic role of the Black Sea region. The forum brings together representatives of diplomatic circles, European institutions, the defense sector, science and business.

The conference will be opened by President Iliana Yotova. It will be attended by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev.

The forum will discuss the challenges facing European defense, regional stability and economic sustainability. The discussions are taking place against the backdrop of ongoing international conflicts and heightened geopolitical tensions.

Sources: bntnews.bg