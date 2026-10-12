Education and garbage fee are in the focus of the meeting in Albena

Education, the quality of municipal investments and the transition to the new model for determining the household waste fee are among the main topics on the second day of the Annual Meeting of Local Authorities in the Albena resort complex.

October 12 has been declared the Day of the Bulgarian Municipality and Local Self-Government. The program includes three parallel discussion forums from 9:30 to 12:30, and in the afternoon a plenary session will be held dedicated to Bulgaria's European path and the role of municipalities.

Municipalities and school education

The first discussion will involve representatives of local authorities, educational institutions and business. Among the highlights are the quality of school education, citizen assessment, interaction between institutions and the relationship between school and professional realization.

The forum includes the Minister of Education and Science Georgi Valchev, the Mayor of Vratsa Kalin Kamenov, the Director of the “Vocational Education“ Directorate at the Ministry of Education and Science Vanya Tividosheva and the Mayor of Shumen Hristo Hristov.

Investments and a new waste tax model

The second discussion will follow the path from the investment idea to the completed project. Participants will discuss coordination between the state, municipalities and business, clear rules, predictable financing and quality of implementation.

It includes participation by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, Deputy Minister Pavleta Pelovska and the Chairman of the Commission for Protection of Competition Rosen Karadimov, as well as representatives of parliament, municipalities and the construction industry.

The third forum is dedicated to sustainable municipal systems and the transition to the new municipal waste fee. Mayors will present practical experience from the implementation of the new model, and Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Kostadin Geshev will participate in the discussions on the financing of the systems, infrastructure and the limitation of landfilling.

In the final part, possible legislative solutions for the transition to the new municipal waste fee in the period 2027-2029 will be discussed.

Plenary session and 30 years of the National Association of Municipalities of the Republic of Bulgaria

From 14:30 to 18:00, the plenary session “Horizons 2030: municipalities for Bulgaria's European path“ will be held. The 30th anniversary of the establishment of the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria will be celebrated within its framework. Anniversary awards will be presented to mayors, municipal councilors and the media.

Among the topics of the session are financial decentralization through the transfer of national tax revenues, sustainable financing of municipal investments, the 2027 budget, attracting strategic investors and the participation of local authorities in determining investment priorities in the new multiannual European financial framework.

Sources: bta.bg