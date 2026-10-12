CITUB protests in Varna for 10% higher salaries

CITUB organizes two protests in Varna demanding higher salaries in the cultural sector and "Bulgarian Posts". The union insists that salaries be increased by at least 10% in 2027, and the necessary funds be included in the state budget.

The first protest action starts at 10:45 in front of the "Pencho Slaveykov" Regional Library. Employees from cultural institutions, including those working at the State Opera - Varna, will participate in it.

At 12:30, the protest moves to the Central Post Office in Varna. The dissatisfaction will be joined by employees of “Bulgarian Posts“, who insist that the state make specific financial commitments for better pay.

According to the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB), income in cultural institutions and postal services is lagging behind and for their real increase, funds are needed, previously provided for in the budget for next year.

The protest actions are also aimed at drawing public attention to the working conditions and remuneration of employees in both sectors. The union insists that the budget for 2027 guarantee a minimum 10% increase in wages.