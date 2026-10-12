Police are searching for a 34-year-old woman from Shumen who disappeared more than a month ago

The police are searching for Marieta Mitkova Valcheva, 34, from Shumen, at the request of her relatives, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Shumen announced.

According to her mother, Marieta Valcheva has been missing since September 1.

She is about 165 cm tall, with a normal build, an elongated face, brown hair, colorful eyes, with numerous tattoos on her arms and legs.

According to information from her relatives, she is likely to have resided on the Southern Black Sea Coast.

The police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to report her to 112 or 054 800-588.