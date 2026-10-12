32-year-old drives without a license and with three types of drugs

A 32-year-old woman was detained in Plovdiv after being stopped for driving without a license and after using three types of drugs. She was driving an “Audi“ on Tsarigradsko Shose Boulevard, and the test responded to cocaine, amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The case is part of a series of checks in Plovdiv and the region over the weekends. A total of four drivers were detained for driving after using drugs, and three others were found behind the wheel with alcohol. The information was reported by TrafficNews, and the data about the 32-year-old woman was also confirmed by BNT.

Two unlicensed drivers were detected

A 22-year-old young man was also stopped in the village of Zlatosel in an “Opel“ without a driver's license. The test showed amphetamine and methamphetamine.

A 26-year-old driver of a “Volkswagen“ in Karlovo and a 37-year-old motorcyclist who was driving a “Kawasaki“ near the junction for the village of Markovo on the Plovdiv ring road also tested positive for drugs. The published information does not specify the types of substances detected in the two.

Three drivers were under the influence of alcohol

A 61-year-old driver of a „Skoda“ was stopped on „Nikola Vaptsarov“ Boulevard in Plovdiv after a signal for dangerous and winding traffic. The check revealed over 2.3 per mille of alcohol.

In the „Trakia“ residential area, another „Skoda“ driver, 71 years old, was caught with about 1.5 per mille. In Stamboliyski, a 30-year-old man was driving a „Ford“ with over 1.3 per mille. A check showed that he also did not have a driver's license.

Fast-track proceedings have been initiated against the seven.

Sources: trafficnews.bg, bntnews.bg, plovdiv24.bg