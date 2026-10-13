Road conditions: restrictions on "Hemus" and traffic to Turkey

Restrictions on the "Hemus" motorway and repairs on the secondary road network hinder traffic in Northern Bulgaria. The most significant change is in the Shumen region, where between km 350 and km 363 traffic towards Sofia is restricted due to the installation of restriction systems. Traffic is carried out in two directions in the lane towards Varna, with one lane provided for each direction. The organization is scheduled until 17:00 on October 16.

The restriction for vehicles over 12.5 tons between the "Boaza" and "Dermantsi" road junctions in the Lovech region also remains. On road III-202 Ruse-Shtrklevo-Nisovo-Kacelovo at km 36+945, vehicles over 10 tons cannot pass due to the condition of the bridge over Cherni Lom. One lane is closed and the speed is limited to 40 km/h.

Repairs and detours on secondary roads

On road III-501 between Ivanovo and Byala, work is being done on the asphalt pavement and the passage is being phased into one lane. There are also repair activities on the Dzhulyunitsa-Piperkovo and Chervena Voda-Vetovo-Senovo directions. In areas with repair teams and construction equipment, the RIA warns drivers to drive with increased caution and at a reasonable speed.

Intensive freight traffic has been reported at the exit from the country through the border crossings “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“. Traffic is normal on the borders with Greece, Serbia and North Macedonia, according to the latest published data.

Orange code for precipitation, conditions in the mountains are worsening

An orange code has been declared for October 13 in Dobrich, Shumen, Varna, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan. Significant precipitation is expected with amounts between 35 and 65 mm per day or short-term torrential rains over 30 mm in six hours. A yellow code for potentially dangerous weather is in effect in 16 more areas.

Rain and snow are expected in the mountains, with the snowfall limit decreasing above 2,000 meters. Tourists should also take into account the strengthening of the northwest wind, as well as the rapid change in visibility and the condition of the trails. The last published regional information from the Mountain Rescue Service is from October 1, which is why there is no new national summary for mountain conditions on October 13.

The traffic police report over 17 thousand checked vehicles

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that 17,301 motor vehicles and 20,042 drivers and passengers were checked during the specialized police operation. 4,712 tickets and 335 acts were drawn up. 18 drivers were found to have driven after using alcohol, as well as seven who had driven after using narcotic substances or their analogues. Two drivers refused an alcohol test, and four refused a drug test.

„The main reason for the serious traffic accidents during the autumn-winter period are the errors of the drivers, combined with the sharp deterioration of the weather and road conditions“, the Ministry of Interior stated.

In the latest available operational summary of the General Directorate „Fire Safety and Population Protection“ for October 12, there is no data on a national emergency situation related to large-scale fires.

Sources: kanal7.bg, dariknews.bg, p26.bg