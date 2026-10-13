The ship CHELSEA 3 remains afloat about 14 nautical miles east of the town of Byala, after being hit by a drone attack at around 0130 last night. The ship was making a transition from the Turkish Black Sea port of Giresun to Giurgiuleşti in Moldova.

According to a report by Maritime.bg in Equasis, the ship is owned and managed by companies based in Ukraine.

At the moment, there is no information about the party responsible for the attack. The Russian Ministry of Defense has not released information in its daily reports on attacked vessels.

The strike against the CHELSEA 3 is the closest attack to Bulgaria's territorial sea.

There are reports of two injured seafarers who have already been transported by a “Border Police“ boat to Varna.