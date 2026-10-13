Col. Milanov: Comprehensive protection against drones is needed

Bulgaria needs a comprehensive system for protecting against drones, which should cover not only ships and critical infrastructure, but also crews, citizens and the population in the interior of the country. This was stated by Col. Ivan Milanov from the International Association for Combating Drones to BNT.

His comment comes after the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. According to BNT, the ship “Chelsea 3“, flying under the Maltese flag, was hit about 15 nautical miles from Byala. Its entire crew of 15 people was rescued. Another ship – “Azov Concord“, sank 17 miles east of Krapets.

Early detection is crucial

Milanov stressed that the main issue is not the exact distance at which the incident occurred, but the presence of a unified response system.

“There is no effective protection without a comprehensive system. Observation, detection, identification, threat assessment, decision for impact and impact“, said Col. Ivan Milanov.

According to him, with such a threat, every second is important. He pointed out that 13 miles can be covered in 10-15 seconds and during this period any object can be hit if the drone is not detected in time.

Milanov said that, according to him, the signal for the attack was given by a marine traffic officer after the incident. In this regard, he raised the issue of readiness, coordination and responsibility in making and implementing decisions.

The system must also protect people

The expert insisted that the public conversation should not be limited to assumptions about the origin of the drones. According to him, the leading question should be whether the country is prepared to detect and neutralize the threat before it reaches its intended target.

„Protection of people should be the leading one. Not only ships, critical infrastructure, but crews, citizens, the population, including inside the country“, said Milanov.

He pointed out that a drone moving at a speed of 300 to 500 km/h can reach an object in 3-5 minutes. Therefore, according to him, detection should not be done at 13, 15 or 20 miles, but at more than 100 miles.

Milanov described the necessary protection as a sequence of interconnected actions - observation, detection, identification, threat assessment, decision and impact. In conclusion, he insisted that the drone countermeasure system be linked to the national air defense.

Sources: bntnews.bg