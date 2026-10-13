The ship that sank near Krapets is the HS DIGNITY

The ship that sank after a drone attack about 17 nautical miles from Krapets is the HS DIGNITY. Five crew members have been rescued, and 11 sailors are being sought, Dobrich Regional Governor Ruslan Strahilov announced.

Earlier in the day, information was released about 13 crew members being sought. Later, the updated data is for 11 people missing. Rescue operations are continuing, with a vessel near the sunken ship also participating in the operation.

Two ships were hit off the Bulgarian coast

The incident with the HS DIGNITY is the second incident involving a commercial ship in the area. The vessel “Chelsea 3“ was hit about 18 nautical miles, or approximately 30 kilometers, off the coast opposite Byala. The ship flies under the Maltese flag, is registered in Odessa and is owned by Ukraine.

The entire crew of “Chelsea 3“ of 15 people has been rescued. Six sailors were injured, with five suffering minor injuries and one suffering minor burns.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev described the incident as “absolutely unacceptable“ attack on merchant ships in the immediate vicinity of Bulgarian territorial waters. Bulgarian authorities are coordinating the search for the sailors from the HS DIGNITY.

The origin of the attacks is being investigated

At the moment, there is no official confirmation of who is behind the drone attacks. The incidents took place in the Black Sea, outside the territorial waters of Bulgaria, but in the immediate vicinity of the Bulgarian coast.

The rescue operation near Krapets is expected to continue with the search for the remaining members of the HS DIGNITY crew. Additional data about the ship and the people on board will be announced by the competent institutions.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg