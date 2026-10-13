Deputy Minister Yosifova: Artificial Intelligence is an opportunity to increase business productivity

The future is not a choice between humans and technology, but coexistence, guided by the balance between rapid technological development and the protection of human rights. This was said by Deputy Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Mira Yosifova, who opened an international conference on the topic “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Fundamental Rights and the Role of Human Rights Institutions“ in Sofia. The event was organized by the Ombudsman of Bulgaria.

“A state that knows how to maintain this balance wins both the trust of citizens and the benefits of innovations“, Yosifova pointed out.

In her words, artificial intelligence is neither a threat nor a guarantee of progress. “Its effect depends on the way we use it. It is an opportunity to increase business productivity, to change the way we learn and work, to make the state closer to the people“, said Deputy Minister Yosifova.

According to her, as technology enters our lives and the administration, we have the responsibility to find the right balance to fully use the added value it offers us and to build in human control. “This is where the role of human rights institutions and the ombudsman comes in. Through citizens' complaints, they are the first to see where technology is not working for people and can help identify risks in a timely manner“, emphasized Yosifova.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is actively working on the national regulatory framework for the implementation of the European Act on Artificial Intelligence. “It will ensure clear responsibilities for institutions, predictable rules for business and effective protection of citizens' rights“, Yosifova noted.

In conclusion, the Deputy Minister once again emphasized the need for a balance between the benefits of artificial intelligence and the protection of human rights. “In this way, Bulgaria will benefit from this technology not because of its rapid, but because of its correct implementation“, Yosifova is convinced.

The international conference was also attended by the Ombudsman of Bulgaria Velislava Delcheva, the judge at the European Court of Human Rights Prof. Diana Kovacheva, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Innovation and Digital Transformation Tomislav Donchev, experts in the fields of technology and human rights, etc.