Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey discuss joint actions in the Black Sea

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey are discussing joint actions to increase security in the Black Sea after the incidents last night, in which two merchant ships were hit. Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov held telephone conversations with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense of Romania Radu Miruca and with the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Yaşar Güler.

The main topic of the talks was security in the Black Sea region. Stoyanov stated that the Bulgarian government condemns the attacks on merchant ships as a gross violation of international maritime law.

Discussing exchange of intelligence information

„The situation in the Black Sea is becoming increasingly complex and requires from us, as allies, enhanced, coordinated actions. Ensuring security and freedom of navigation in the region is of common interest and our common responsibility“, said Dimitar Stoyanov.

The Bulgarian minister called on his colleagues for joint actions to strengthen surveillance and exchange of intelligence information between the three countries and NATO structures. According to him, effective exchange of information and close coordination are necessary to respond to the growing risks to shipping.

Radu Miruca, Yaşar Güler and Dimitar Stoyanov expressed readiness to deepen cooperation and take coordinated actions to protect security in the Black Sea region.