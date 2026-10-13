Four of the rescued sailors from the HS Dignity arrived in Varna, the fifth is expected later

Four out of a total of five rescued sailors from the cargo ship HS Dignity arrived at the Marine Station in Varna at exactly 8:15 p.m., a FOCUS reporter reported. Medical teams and an ambulance were waiting for them on site.

The fifth rescued sailor is expected to be transported by another ship around 10:30 p.m., Varna Regional Governor Mario Smrkov announced.

"The four sailors are three Syrians and one Egyptian. They are in good general condition, and an initial medical examination was carried out on site, which is ongoing“, Smrkov also said.

The arrival of the sailors was delayed due to bad weather conditions, strong winds and rough seas. Initially, they were expected to arrive in Varna at around 14:00, then at 19:00 and six hours later they arrived.

The five sailors were rescued last night by passing ships. They are part of the crew of the HS Dignity, flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau.

Another 11 people from the ship's crew remain missing, and the search for them continues. We remind you that yesterday evening two more ships were hit by a drone in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

The vessel "Chelsea 3", which flies under the Maltese flag, was hit 18 nautical miles (about 30 km) off the coast opposite Byala, Varna region. This is very close to Bulgarian territorial waters. The ship is registered in Odessa and is owned by Ukraine. The signal was filed at 01:57 by a duty officer of Varna traffic. The crew consists of 15 people - 7 Ukrainian citizens and 8 citizens of Azerbaijan. Later it became clear that about 17 miles from Krapets another ship was hit and sank. People from the crew were rescued, others are being searched for