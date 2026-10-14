Cabinet considers agreement on new checkpoint with Turkey

The Council of Ministers will consider the draft intergovernmental agreement with Turkey on border crossings between the two countries. The agenda also includes the opening of a new checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo – Kapikule – North“.

The meeting is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The draft provides for the settlement of issues related to border crossings, as well as the creation of a legal basis for the new checkpoint in the area of Kapitan Andreevo and Kapikule. At this stage, it is about approving a draft agreement, and not about immediately starting work on a new border crossing.

„The government will meet today.“

This was reported by the Bulgarian National Radio, indicating the agreement with Turkey as one of the main items on the preliminary agenda.

50 vacant positions are being cut

The cabinet will also discuss changes to the organizational regulations of the General Labor Inspectorate. They envisage the reduction of 50 vacant positions in order to reduce personnel costs.

The agenda also includes a decision to provide funds to municipalities for the transport they organize to educational institutions for children granted temporary protection by Ukraine.

Administrations enter the cybersecurity system

The Council of Ministers will determine the administrations that will be included in the National Cybersecurity System. The system is being built by the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation.

Another point provides for „Bulgarian Posts“ EAD to be assigned the performance of a service of general economic interest - payment of pensions through post offices. The decision will determine the company's role in providing this service.

Sources: bnrnews.bg