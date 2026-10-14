SJC decides who will be the acting prosecutor general

The prosecutorial college of the Supreme Judicial Council must decide who to propose as acting prosecutor general. The candidacy will be submitted for consideration by the SJC Plenum.

Last week, personnel officers decided to first ask Magdalena Lazarova if she is ready to head the state prosecution for the next six months. If she does not agree, the choice will be sought among the prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office.

According to the information provided to the Justice Minister, two heads of departments in the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office have expressed their readiness to perform the functions of prosecutor general. Their names are not listed in the published data.

The Minister insists on a choice between candidates

In a letter to the Prosecutor's College, Nikolay Naydenov stated that he would not propose his own candidate. He insisted that personnel officers ensure a real choice between at least two candidates who would publicly present their intentions for the management of the prosecutor's office.

„Six months is not a time to wait, but a period in which specific actions must be taken to restore trust in the institution“, the letter from the Minister of Justice states.

Naydenov points out that in a procedure with a single candidate, there is no opportunity to discuss different management approaches. He also insists that professional experience and seniority should not be the only criteria for selection.

Term expires on October 22

The current six-month term of the acting Prosecutor General expires on October 22. By that date, the Prosecutorial College must expand the circle of possible candidates if Magdalena Lazarova does not accept the proposal.

After the decision of the Prosecutorial College, the final decision will be made by the Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Sources: nova.bg