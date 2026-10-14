“Vazrazhdane” proposes a hearing of Radev over attacks on vessels in the Black Sea

The parliamentary group of “Vazrazhdane” submitted a request to hold a hearing in the plenary hall of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Mr. Rumen Radev.

The hearing is proposed on the basis of Art. 111, para. 1 and 2 of the Rules of Procedure for the Organization and Activities of the National Assembly and is about: “The escalation of tension and attacks against vessels in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Black Sea, the assessments of the risks to national and maritime security and the measures taken by the Council of Ministers”.

In recent weeks, there has been a sharp increase in the frequency of incidents and attacks against commercial and other vessels within the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Bulgaria in the Black Sea. These events pose a direct and immediate threat to national security and shipping safety - the safety of international trade routes and free traffic in an area under Bulgarian jurisdiction are violated.

The functioning of Bulgarian ports, logistics chains, the shipping sector, insurance premiums for maritime transport and potential energy projects on the shelf are put at risk.

Any armed incident or defeat on a vessel carries a critical risk of fuel spillage, dangerous goods and subsequent environmental disaster for the Bulgarian coast.

Given the seriousness of the situation and the need for timely, official and objective information, the submitters propose that the hearing be held on 15.10.2026 (Thursday) and that the National Assembly be informed in detail about the analyses and actions of the executive branch.